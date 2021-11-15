Lorraine Kelly admits ‘worry’ for Queen as she claims to have never seen Charles look so upset

Lorraine Kelly said she was “worried” about the Queen’s health today after Her Majesty pulled out of Remembrance Sunday commemorations yesterday (Sunday November 14).

The 95-year-old had sprained her back.

What did Lorraine say about the Queen today?

Welcoming Royal Editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, the pair discussed the Queen’s health.

“I was a bit worried because for her not to turn up for this event of all things… so how’s she doing?” Lorraine asked.

“I think we should not be too worried, although there’s always a collective wobble when we don’t see the Queen and think we’re going to see her.

“But this very last minute cancellation yesterday… and it came literally so soon before the ceremony started.

“The palace told us that she had sprained her back, but no one was more upset that she wasn’t going to be there than herself.”

Charles looking ‘upset’

Roya went on to explain that the Queen had been resting the back for three weeks and that she had hoped she would be able to make it yesterday.

Attention then switched to her son, Prince Charles, who, Roya said, looked “emotional” during the ceremony.

“I’ve never seen him looking so upset, I don’t think,” Lorraine remarked.

Roya speculated that perhaps the “weight of responsibility” caused him to look so “emotional”.

However, the journalist said she fully expected the Queen to resume light duties within the week.

Roya also said she expects Her Majesty to record her traditional Christmas message during the festive season.

Boris Johnson issued an update on the Queen’s health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Boris Johnson say about the Queen?

After Her Majesty missed her traditional appearance at the annual ceremony to honour those killed in the World Wars, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement.

“I just want to reassure everyone that I did see the Queen for an audience at Windsor on Wednesday and she’s very well,” the PM said.

“It shouldn’t need saying but I wanted to say so anyway.”