Megastar singer ‘confirmed’ for King Charles III’s Coronation

Plans are underway for King Charles III’s upcoming coronation – with one huge performer reportedly confirmed for the concert.

Lionel Richie will be gracing the stage for the newly crowned King, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, at the concert in Windsor Castle grounds.

Who is performing at King Charles III’s coronation?

The former Commodores singer, 73, will likely be singing hits such as All Night Long.

A source of the palace said: “The King respects all of his ambassadors and particularly appreciates Lionel’s unwavering support for his Prince’s Trust.

Lionel Richie is a great first addition to the concert.

“They have met on several occasions over the years and shared a bond as they are also both of very similar age.”

The insider added to The Sun: “Lionel Richie is a great first addition to the concert which is fast looking like it is going to be the hottest ticket of the summer.”

The concert will take place on May 7. The full line-up is still to be confirmed.

While nothing is concrete, there have been rumours that the Spice Girls may be reforming.

The concert is also due to feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation.

How to get tickets for the coronation concert

For members of the public hoping to attend, the ballot to go into the draw for the Coronation Concert is now open.

There will be 10,000 tickets up for grabs. 5,000 members of the public will be selected at random to receive a pair of free tickets.

The ballot closes just before midnight on February 28.

If you’re not a lucky winner, you can watch the show live on BBC One.

