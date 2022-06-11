Lilibet Diana celebrated her first birthday with a sweet tribute to her parents’ wedding cake.

The adorable toddler reportedly marked her big day with a close family picnic at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

And the finishing touch on the cute afternoon gathering was Lilibet’s gorgeous cake – which paid tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan‘s wedding. Baker Claire Ptak shared details of the dessert on Instagram.

Lilibet’s birthday cake paid tribute to Meghan and Harry (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Lilibet birthday cake

Writing on the Violet Cakes account, she said: “It was an absolute pleasure to make this special cake last week for Lilibet’s birthday. Wishing her a very happy year ahead!”

Giving details of the stunning cake, she shared another image of the layered sponge, which was topped with pale pink icing and an orange banner with ‘Lilibet’ written on it.

Read more: Queen ‘would have loved’ to see great-grandchildren ‘playing together’ at Jubilee, expert claims

Meanwhile, Ptak explained: “The inside was the Amalfi lemon and elderflower cake I created for the Duke and Duchess’s wedding in 2018.

“But this time we covered it with a strawberry buttercream specially for Lilibet.”

The cake was a nod to Harry and Meghan’s wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Harry and Meghan’s choice of lemon and elderflower sponge cake for their wedding was a surprise. Traditionally, royal wedding cakes are made of fruit sponge.

Sharing on Instagram at the time of the wedding, Ptak announced that she would be making the cake.

She wrote: “Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!”

The Queen met Lilibet for the first time

The Jubilee weekend was special for the Queen, as not only was she celebrating 70 years on the throne – she also reportedly got to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source revealed that Harry and Meghan were excited for the Queen to meet their children.

They said: “Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili.

“That’s what they’re most excited about.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.