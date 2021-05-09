The latest TV appearance by Meghan Markle saw the Duchess of Sussex pay touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Overnight in the States, Meghan appeared via video link at Vax Live.

At the event she made an impassioned plea for worldwide vaccine equality.

However, she also took her first public appearance since that Oprah Winfrey interview to pay tribute to Diana, long regarded as the people’s princess.

The duchess paid tribute to Diana by wearing the stunning Cartier Tank watch (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle latest: How did she pay tribute to Diana?

It’s reported that Meghan, who looked glowing as she cradled her baby bump, paid touching tribute to Diana.

Meghan wore a stunning Cartier Tank Française watch during the interview, subtly highlighting her link to the mother-in-law she sadly never met.

It’s believed the watch belonged to Diana and is one she was often seen wearing at public events.

After Diana’s death, the watch was handed to Prince William.

It’s thought he gave it to his brother in 2009.

And Meghan wearing it is a move that many fans said sent the perfect message to the royal family.

William was given Diana’s watch after her death and he handed it onto Prince Harry (Credit: Splash News)

So what did royal fans say about the watch?

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted Meghan’s Diana tribute when watching Vax Live online.

Posting on Twitter, one said: “It’s lovely she’s wearing Diana’s old watch.”

Another added: “Credit Meghan, she’s showing her appreciation to the royal family there.”

A Meghan-obsessed fashion blogger added: “Meghan is wearing her @cartier Love bracelet and gold Cartier watch believed to have belonged to Princess Diana.”

Meghan has ‘always’ loved Diana’s watch

However, although she’s believed to be wearing Diana’s watch in the video, Meghan actually owns her own Cartier Tank watch.

And she plans to hand it down to her daughter one day.

She previously explained that she bought the watch while working as an actress on Suits.

As a result, she told Hello!: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch.

“I had it engraved on the back: ‘To M.M. From M.M’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day.

“That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

