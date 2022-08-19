Lady Louise Windsor’s surprising summer job ‘revealed’ after university news

Lady Louise Windsor reportedly has a summer job at a garden centre following news she’s going to university.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen‘s granddaughter Lady Louise would attend St Andrew’s University this September after receiving her A-Level results.

Lady Louise Windsor’s ‘part-time job’

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, apparently earns around £6.83 at her part-time job at a garden centre in Surrey.

Louise has reportedly been working there since she completed her exams in June.

Shoppers recognised the royal and deemed her ‘polite and attentive’, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated: “Having received her A-Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English.”

This means the 18-year-old will be following in the footsteps of her older cousin Prince William, who famously met his wife Kate Middleton at St Andrews University.

Lady Louise news

Many people have praised the young royal on Twitter for living like a ‘normal teenager’.

One Twitter user said:”Well done Lady Louise, another granddaughter to make our Queen proud.”

Another expressed about the job news: “Brilliant example to young people.”

“I think it’s great that Louise has a job and is living in the real world. What a credit she is to her parents & family,” said someone else.

“I love how they make royal announcements post about stuff like Lady Louise getting into uni etc. It’s like a normal proud nan bragging about their grandchild on FB.

“So important to instil a work ethic in children – even when parents can afford to support them. Very commendable.“

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

