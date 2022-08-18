Buckingham Palace announces big news about Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise

Lady Louise Windsor has won a place at St Andrews University, according to Buckingham Palace.

Teenagers up and down the country received their A-Level results today. As a result, many found out if they had scored high enough to enter the university of their choosing.

The Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise, 18, also received her results today.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royal has managed to have her place at university confirmed.

Lady Louise Windsor is going to university (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lady Louise Windsor news

“Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English,” confirmed a spokesperson for the palace.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex is due to begin her degree course in September.

Buckingham Palace has not revealed Louise’s results.

However, St Andrews is one of the UK’s best universities. It has standard entry grades set at AAA and minimum entry grades of ABB.

Lady Louise joins the long list of other royal family members who attended university, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Lady Louise Windsor will be attending the same University as William and Kate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton both attended St Andrews University, and it’s where the now-married couple first met.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise’s mother Sophie, Countess of Wessex previously spoke about her hopes for her daughter.

When questioned about whether she would attend university, Sophie said: “I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever.”

Read more: Sad news for the Queen as Harry and Meghan ‘won’t bring children on UK visit’

Elsewhere, Princess Diana‘s nephew, Edmund Spencer – Earl Spencer’s son – also achieved the grades he needed for university.

The princess’ brother Charles tweeted: “I don’t normally bore people about my children, but forgive me for being so very proud of my son, Ned, who got his A level results today: they were much better than his school predicted, and they mean he goes to his first choice of university.

“A reward for proper hard work.”