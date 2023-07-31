Lady Louise Windsor marks huge achievement as fans thrilled: ‘A credit to her parents’

Lady Louise Windsor has marked a huge achievement, leaving royal fans thrilled.

The 19-year-old has since been branded a “credit to her parents” after her latest achievement.

Louise has marked a huge achievement (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lady Louis Windsor marks huge achievement

Lady Louise has celebrated a huge achievement recently, with the late Queen’s granddaughter having passed her driving test!

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Prince Edward’s eldest can be seen behind the wheels of a blue Volkswagon Polo.

Louise, who is 16th in line to the throne, was in Windsor for some carriage driving – a hobby she shared with her late grandfather, Prince Philip. The late Duke of Edinburgh took up carriage driving in 1973 after a wrist injury forced him to give up playing polo.

Lady Louise made her carriage driving debut aged 17 – over 30 years earlier than her grandfather, who took up the sport when he was 50 years old.

After taking part in the carriage driving trials at Windsor Equestrian Club on Saturday (July 29), Lady Louise then headed off again in her new car.

Fans were thrilled for Lady Louise (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal fans thrilled for Lady Louise Windsor

Fans were thrilled for Lady Louise over her latest achievement. Some branded her a “credit to her parents” upon hearing the news.

“Sensible girl, sensible car, and sensible parents. I think Edward and Sophie have done a good job with Louise,” one royal fan said.

“Lady Louise is a lovely young lady and a credit to her parents. The Sussex family should take note!” another commented.

“I like Lady Louise. She seems, despite her life, very grounded. That is a nice car too for a girl/woman her age. Drive safely and in good health Lady Louise,” a third wrote.

“Lady Louise is a beautiful young woman and has beautiful parents that love her so much,” another said.

“Great to see her driving a car that a normal teenager would drive. Edward and Sophie have bought their children up really well,” a fifth added.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Lady Louise wasn’t at Trooping of the Colour (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Why were Louise and James, Earl of Wessex absent from Trooping of the Colour?

Last month saw Trooping of the Colour take place. However, Lady Louise and her younger brother James, Earl of Wessex, were nowhere to be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, there was a simple reason for this – neither are working royals.

“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children are not expected to be working members of the royal family and King Charles is reportedly in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy,” royal expert Danielle Stacey told HELLO! last month.

“Just like the King and Queen’s coronation, only working royals appeared on the balcony to watch,” she then added.

It’s also been said that the teenager’s busy schedules – which include end-of-year exams – could have prevented them from joining their family on the balcony.

“It’s also an important time for Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, in terms of their education,” Danielle then added.

Read more: David Beckham is said to be ‘furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.