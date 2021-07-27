In her latest YouTube video, Lady Colin Campbell has claimed Prince Harry‘s new book is “calculated”.

The socialite and former I’m A Celebrity star hit out at the Duke of Sussex over his memoir, which will be released next year.

Lady C, 71, insisted the book will “exert pressure on the royal family“.

Lady C called Harry’s book “calculated” (Credit: splashNews.com)

What did Lady Colin Campbell say in her YouTube video?

Lady C said: “The book is calculated to not only exert pressure on the Royal Family but to capitalise on the Platinum Jubilee.

“It will be drip-fed. There will be speculation, ‘Is Harry going to be saying such and such?’ ‘What’s Meghan’s opinion of such and such’.

“We are dealing with extremely sophisticated propagandists who are playing the publicity game the way a practiced angler can hook and reel in a fish.”

Harry and Meghan often criticised by Lady C (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry announced he was releasing a memoir last week.

The Duke of Sussex said in a statement: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned.

“I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Lady C hit out at Harry’s book, saying it will “exert pressure on the Royal Family” (Credit: YouTube)

What’s the reaction to the book?

Meanwhile, news of the book has received a mixed reaction.

Royal expert Robert Jobson warned the book will have a “massive impact” on the Royal Family.

Mr Jobson told GB News: “I think he seems slightly detached from the things he does because when he talks about the Queen he talks of great fondness, and talks of great respect for her, and all of these things.

“But almost with a day, something comes out like his latest project that he has been working on for many many months with this ghostwriter in America.”

Lady C previously claimed that Harry and Meghan have “no boundaries” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added that Harry “knows what he has been up to” and said it’s “almost like he has been playing a game with the royals”.

Meanwhile, Lady C is no stranger to criticising Harry and Meghan Markle.

Earlier this month, she claimed the Duchess of Sussex reaches out to “everyone who can make her dreams come true”.

She also previously said Harry and Meghan have “no boundaries” and claimed the royals are “fighting back”.

