Lady C launches scathing attack on Meghan and claims her ambition was to ‘outshine’ Diana

Lady Colin Campbell has claimed Meghan Markle's ambition was to "outshine" Princess Diana.

The I'm A Celebrity star and royal author is no stranger to criticising Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

In a new interview, Lady C spoke about her new book, Meghan And Harry: The Real Story, and the couple's decision to step back from royal life.

Lady Colin Campbell has launched an attack on Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star, 70, said she believes Harry is "so desperate to please" Meghan and will "go along with whatever she says" because he's "besotted with her".

What did Lady C say?

She told new magazine: "I believe that if Harry had married anyone else, he would still be a member of the royal family."

Speaking about the similarities between Meghan and Harry's late mother Diana, Lady C claimed they both have "many of the same failings".

She added: "I believe Meghan’s ambition was always to outshine Diana. There are many parallels.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"For me Meghan’s ambition has always been to outshine Diana, but I think she’s gravely misread the situation."

Lady C said she "really thinks she’ll struggle to fulfill her ambition".

I believe Meghan’s ambition was always to outshine Diana.

She also claimed Meghan and Harry will struggle to "make even £20 million per year" despite wanting to become "this billionaire power couple".

Last month, Lady C clashed with Phillip Schofield over her new book about Meghan and Harry.

Lady C says Meghan wanted to "outshine" Diana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The author appeared on This Morning and the interview turned sour as she branded Phil "ignorant" after he accused her of being a "gossip".

What happened?

Phil asked: "Isn't this all a bit tawdry and undignified?" to which Lady C replied: "There's nothing tawdry and undignified on the truth and our history in the making.

"Harry and Meghan's story is history in the making."

She added: "My relationships with all members of the royal family are private."

Lady C clashed with Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

However, Phil hit back: "But you are a gossip. You're a gossip."

Lady C said: "I think if you had any respect for the truth you would be able to appreciate that people, who actually stand up and go against the tide, understand the truth."

