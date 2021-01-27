Kristen Stewart as Diana: First pic released but is she as good as The Crown portrayal?

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film which has divided royal fans.

The 30-year-old Twilight star looks unrecognisable in a first look image, released today.

Kristen as Diana (Credit: Spencer film)

How does Kristen Stewart look as Diana?

The film, called Spencer, will be released in 2022.

It will focus on one weekend in the life of Princess Diana, as she spends the Christmas holiday with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

Significantly, it’s during this weekend that she decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

Read more: Princess Diana’s brother fears people will forget The Crown is ‘fiction’ as he says it’s his ‘duty’ to stand up for her

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, it also stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

A spokesperson said: “It is an independently produced film… about an iconic woman’s own declaration of independence.

“We couldn’t be more excited!”

I’ve never outwardly disliked Kristin Stewart but casting her as princess Diana seems like an “eh” decision. — sararaquel (@sarahmmmckay) January 27, 2021

Who on Earth thought “Hey I know who we should get to play Diana. Kristin Stewart” ???

She will look perplexed and bored the entire film. 🙄 ( that emoji shows more emotion ) https://t.co/3OB5JlWZM3 — Jodi (@APLMom) January 27, 2021

Kristin Stewart as Princess Diana is a crime. Why are we forced to endure this. — 🤡 (@rhyno_plasty) January 27, 2021

How did fans react?

However, film fans immediately took to Twitter to express their opinions on the casting decision and the first look images.

One user said: “I’ve never outwardly disliked Kristen Stewart but casting her as princess Diana seems like an ‘eh’ decision.”

After that, another exasperated Tweeter wrote: “Who on Earth thought ‘Hey I know who we should get to play Diana. Kristen Stewart’.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is a crime.

“She will look perplexed and bored the entire film.”

In addition, a third commented: “Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana is a crime.”

Sneak peek of #kristinstewart as #princessdiana for upcoming project entitled #spencer that focuses on her private life. Amazing resemblance. https://t.co/rL8pZ0pH05 — Danie Cortese (@DanieCorteseEnt) January 27, 2021

I gasped audibly when I saw Kristin Stewart as Diana. — christopher dallman (@chrisdallman) January 27, 2021

I’m willing to admit I think I was wrong about Kristin Stewart playing Diana! I think she is actually going to rock it! — Brittanypwilliams (@BrittanyKikiP) January 27, 2021

Was there a positive reaction?

However, online reaction wasn’t all negative.

One Twitter user wrote: “Sneak peek of #kristenstewart as #princessdiana for upcoming project entitled #spencer that focuses on her private life.

“Amazing resemblance.”

In addition, another said: “I’m willing to admit I think I was wrong about Kristen Stewart playing Diana!

“I think she is actually going to rock it!”

Emma as Diana in The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Who else has played Diana?

Meanwhile, Kristen isn’t the only actress to have played Diana in recent months.

Last year, Emma Corrin played the late Princess in series four of Netflix hit, The Crown.

Read more: Royal Family are ‘kicking themselves’ for not consulting with Netflix over The Crown says Omid Scobie

Twenty-five-year-old Emma said: “There were things I tried to emulate, like Diana’s head tilt and her voice.

“She had a very unique way of speaking.”

However, the show received criticism after it was claimed the portrayal of Prince Charles was ‘incorrect’.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.