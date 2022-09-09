How will Charles be as King? From ‘slimming down monarchy’ to ‘being more political’

Charles has become King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8 at the age of 96.

Following her death, Charles has now become King Charles III and his wife Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.

Charles is King now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What kind of King will Charles be?

But as Britain now adjusts to having a King after 70 years of the Queen being head of state, many are wondering what kind of King he will be.

Many royal experts have expressed their thoughts on the subject.

Writing for the MailOnline, royal commentators Richard Kay and Geoffrey Levy claim that Charles’ age will mean that he will want to make a big impact in what could potentially be a short reign.

They claim that he could be seen as a “meddling monarch” in years to come due to this.

“He has come up with a string of ideas unrelated to his usual hobby-horses of the environment, architecture and agriculture,” they wrote.

“What he has been suggesting, say friends, are modernising areas of public life such as the honours system, ideas that carry no political risk and, he feels, would have universal approval.”

They also spoke about how Charles has long desired to “slim down” the monarchy.

Could Charles be a political King? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What will Charles do as King?

Other royal experts believe that Charles will continue his charity work, something he has worked hard on in his time as heir to the throne.

Camilla Tominey, a regular on This Morning, has claimed that Charles is quite political – a stark contrast to his late mother.

“We’ve had this situation with the Queen being the longest-reigning monarch in history, being very careful about never speaking about politics,” she said in an interview.

“But then we’ve had her son and successor, Prince Charles, being a little more politically motivated. We’ve seen him talk about architecture, climate change, sustainable development, and other issues.”

Charles has previously courted controversy for his ‘black spider memos’.

These were letters to government ministers on a variety of topics, including the environment, badger culling, and military readiness.

All of this points toward the possibility that Charles may well be a more political King – more so than his mother.

“He will be less reserved in his meetings than his mother was but he won’t try in any way to directly influence government policy because the (unwritten British) constitution prohibits that,” royal expert Sally Bedell-Smith told USA Today.

Charles wants to slim down the monarchy? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles to slim down monarchy?

Reports have been claiming for a while that Charles wants to slim down the monarchy.

Charles reportedly wants to reduce the number of working royals – which has decreased anyway within the last two years thanks to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew and the death of Prince Philip.

“There may need to be an heir to the throne, but an extended family need not enjoy – or more often endure – a publicity and lifestyle unknown to most royal families elsewhere in Europe,” Simon Jenkins wrote in the Guardian.

“Turning her offspring and relations into a stage army of celebrities was a mistake, and one Charles could usefully discontinue.”

He also claimed that Charles wants to “informalise” the throne.

King Charles will address the nation for the first time as its sovereign this evening.

