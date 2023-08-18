King Charles warned the royal family could become ‘extinct’ if they aren’t ‘very careful’

King Charles has faced a warning that the royal family could become “extinct” if they’re not careful.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell – who worked for the late Princess Diana up until her death in 1997 – issued the warning. Paul said the monarchy can’t come across as “too excessive because I think the minute the public don’t want them there, they won’t be there”.

There’s been many reports over the last couple of years that the King planned to ‘slim down’ the monarchy. Charles became King in September 2022 following the death of the Queen.

The King has been warned about the future of the monarchy (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles latest

Speaking to Slingo, Paul said: “I think it’s fair to increase [the sovereign grant] in line with inflation and you have to remember also that Camilla has given up her allowance, she’s not taking her allowance, which is a way forward.

They have to be very careful with the way they spend money.

“The royals can’t be seen to be too excessive because I think the minute the public don’t want them there, they won’t be there. I think it’s a dinosaur situation: I’ve always thought to myself that they could become extinct if they’re not careful.

“They have to be very careful with the way they spend money and how much money comes from the privy purse, which is paid for by the taxpayer.”

Paul Burrell said the royals need to be ‘careful’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul Burrell on the royal family

He added: “Now, the Prince of Wales of course, was the Duke of Cornwall for many, many years and, and took a very large income from the lands of Cornwall. And that’s probably been invested for the Prince for when he becomes King.

“Now, William has inherited those lands and now he has a vast income. So I think the Royals have to show the way, they have to show the public that they are value for money and they are relevant to today, very important. I hope they’re getting the right, sound advice.

“I personally think they’re worth every single penny, I think we have an incredible institution which is our monarchy. I’m a monarchist, I always will be until the day I die, but I would keep an eye on the younger generation. Not everybody thinks the way I do and you have to be very careful.”

Paul made the claims (Credit: ITV)

Paul also claimed that the King isn’t as “frugal” as the late Queen. He explained: “I don’t think the King is frugal, no, not like his mother. His mother was very frugal. His grandmother was very frugal. I don’t think the King has inherited that trait.”

He added: “I think the King likes to entertain. I think the King likes elaborate flower arrangements, I think he does like certain excesses.”

He then warned: “That’s what I mean, you have to be careful and watch the expenditure because the minute the public rise up, it’s too late. So, he’s got to be careful.”

