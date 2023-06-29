Secret sign King Charles is ‘stressed’ when Camilla isn’t by his side: ’She gives him a lot of strength’

The secret sign King Charles feels “stressed” when Camilla isn’t by his side has apparently been revealed.

The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, are rarely seen without each other by their sides – much to the delight of royal fans. But apparently, on the odd chance that Charles is by himself – there’s one “sign” that shows he feels “stressed” and “nervous”, according to an expert.

Charles and Camilla rarely leave each other’s side (Credit: CoverImages)

King Charles ‘stressed’ without Camila next to him

According to body language and behavioural expert Darren Stanton, he has noticed that since Charles has become King, he’s grown in confidence. But, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said there are “key indicators” that show when the King is feeling nervous.

He said: “King Charles’s key gestures are firstly to do with when he’s not feeling confident, when he’s a little unsure of himself or when he’s looking for Camilla.”

Camilla ‘gives King Charles a lot of strength’

He said: “He tends to get a little stressed when Camilla isn’t in his eye line because she gives him a lot of strength. Little key indicators are when he plays with his cufflinks or with the cuffs on his shirt and jacket.”

Other notable gestures include “brushing imaginary dust on his jacket” when he’s feeling “nervous” and “uneasy”, as well as scratching his nose which he apparently tends to do when he wants to move on with the conversation.

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to reps for the King for comment.

There’s apparently a ‘sign’ that shows Charles is ‘stressed’ without Camilla (Credit: CoverImages)

Blow for King Charles and Queen Camilla

In other King Charles news, the monarch and Queen Camilla faced a fresh blow as Brits’ have confirmed who their favourite royal is in a recent YouGov poll.

The royal in the top spot also beat out Prince William and Princess Kate by a small percentage. The poll found Britain’s favourite royal is Princess Anne. The late Queen’s daughter beat several other royals to the top spot.

New YouGov polling showed that Princess Anne has the highest net favorability, standing at +60. This makes her the most favoured royal.

Royal couple not as popular?

While Prince William and Princess Kate saw a rise in popularity after the coronation, the crowned King himself has seen a decline in popularity since he became King in September 2022. 62 per cent of Brits have a positive view of King Charles, however, his net favorability stands at +32.

That is lower than his net favorability in September. It stood at +48, but an improvement to April when it stood at +26.

