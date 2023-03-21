King Charles to ‘give in’ and reinstate Prince Andrew’s royal duties to ‘keep him causing further nuisance’?

King Charles could allow Prince Andrew to return to royal duties in the near future, one PR expert has predicted.

The expert believes that the King will “give in” to Andrew’s demands over reinstating his royal duties, for one key reason…

Could Andrew return as a working royal? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Will King Charles allow Prince Andrew to return to royal duties?

It’s been a turbulent few years for Prince Andrew in the wake of his civil sexual abuse case scandal.

Last year, the 62-year-old was stripped of his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages by the Queen.

He also hasn’t performed royal duties since 2020.

The Duke of York was also evicted from his Buckingham Palace office recently – and could be on his way out of the Royal Lodge too.

However, according to one PR expert, the Duke of York could see a return to life as a working royal in the near future, thanks to his brother King Charles.

However, the expert suggests that a return to royal duties won’t be because Andrew’s reputation has improved.

This is despite the expert claiming that the disgraced Prince’s reputation will “never recover”.

PR expert Anthony Burr spoke to ED! exclusively about Andrew’s reputation and future.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2020 (Credit: BBC)

What next for Prince Andrew Duke of York?

“Although Andrew’s reputation will never recover, he has shown in recent months that he will do all he can to remain part of the Royal Family,” he alleged.

Anthony then continued, predicting that Andrew will “keep his armed forces commissions and push to having some part to play in Royal duties”.

Andrew’s reputation will never recover.

Anthony then explained why Andrew could return to royal duties – claiming he thinks it may happen because his brother wants to keep him from being a “nuisance”.

“His brother, the King, will probably acquiesce to giving him small gigs to keep him from causing further nuisance but use the party line, that the ‘new Royal family’ is one which is a trimmed down versions of before,” he claimed.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Andrew’s chances of a royal duty return look ‘slim’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew’s reputation will ‘never recover’

Anthony previously spoke to The Express about Andrew’s hopes of rescuing his damaged reputation.

“I think his reputation has been tarnished, no question. Could it recover? Not fully, no way,” he told the publication at the time.

He then continued, claiming that Andrew’s associations with Epstein and Maxwell were “so deep” and for such a long time he will never “fully recover” from it.

“And he was so misguided because associations with them would mean that his reputation on that front will always be tarnished, no matter what happens in the legal battle,” he continued.

“It’s a huge error of judgement, he should have really never have to associate with those people at that time.”

Prince Andrew has always denied all accusations levelled at him.

