King Charles offers late Queen’s piper ‘new job after being full of admiration for him’

King Charles III has reportedly offered the late Queen’s piper a new job as he’s in “full of admiration for him”.

Pipe Major Paul Burns played a key role at the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II last month, playing the tune Sleep, Dearie, Sleep as her coffin disappeared from view.

Now, in line with a royal tradition that began in 1843, the King has apparently made Paul his own personal piper.

King Charles was “full of admiration” for the Queen’s piper, reports claim (Credit: Sky News)

King Charles piper

As of 2021, Paul Burns was the 17th piper to the Queen. As the current Pipe Major at the time of her death, it was his job to close her state funeral.

He earned himself global fame as he performed the melody that sounded as the Queen’s coffin vanished into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle‘s St George’s Chapel.

The Queen’s coffin descended into the Royal vault to the poignant sound of bagpipes (Credit: BBC)

Over 2,000 people attended the State Funeral in person and more than four billion are estimated to have watched it virtually worldwide.

King Charles was reportedly “full of admiration” for Pipe Major Paul and the role he played at his mother’s funeral.

In a tweet following the funeral service, the piper revealed that he had been inspired to join the army after regularly seeing the Royal Guard as a young child living near Balmoral.

“As a young lad living close to Balmoral Castle, I remember their presence from a young age,” he said. “The Royal Guard inspired me to join the Army.”

What is the job of King Charles’ piper?

The tradition of the monarch having a personal piper began with Queen Victoria back in 1843 and has continued ever since.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known to be a particular lover of bagpipes and was roused by them for 15 minutes every morning throughout her time as monarch.

Now as King Charles III’s reported personal piper, it is Paul Burns’ job to act as the King’s alarm clock. This would mean that he travels with the King wherever he stays in the UK and play the bagpipes outside his window at 9am every morning.

This is reportedly keeping with royal tradition.

However a source has revealed that King Charles is more of an early riser than his predecessors.

“The tradition is for it to happen at 9am. But the King is always awake much earlier,” a source said.

Pipe Major Paul Burns carried out his first official piping duties for the King on Tuesday this week. King Charles is currently residing as his Birkhall home, on the Balmoral estate.

ED! has contacted reps for King Charles for comment.

