King Charles news: Reason monarch has ‘reserved one of the grandest titles’ granddaughter Princess Charlotte

In the latest King Charles news, it’s been claimed the monarch has “reserved one of the grandest titles” for his beloved granddaughter Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is most likely used to receiving gifts that are rather grand. And, according to one author, Charlotte is set to bag herself a rather major title – with Charles apparently mapping out the entire Firm’s future.

Charlotte will reportedly be given a ‘grand’ title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles news: Charlotte ‘to receive grand title’

According to author Robert Jobson, the new King has already made preparations for William and Kate’s middle child to receive a powerful title over the years.

In his forthcoming book by Robert on the monarch, Jobson wrote: “Sensitive to the fact that nine-year-old Prince George’s future is already mapped out, Charles has been careful to reserve one of the grandest titles for Princess Charlotte – currently called Lottie by her mother and Mignonette (French for cute little thing) by her father.”

King Charles to let Charlotte ‘follow in great-grandmother’s footsteps’

As for what this “grand” title is, the author noted in the book: “Although the King has made his brother Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title is only for life. After Edward dies, Charles has made it clear Charlotte (now aged seven) should become Duchess of Edinburgh.”

If given the title, Charlotte would be following in her late great-grandmother’s footsteps. The Queen was previously given the title after marrying Prince Philip. She held the title until she ascended the throne on June 2 1953. It is believed the book does not mention what title Prince Louis may get one day.

The Queen was previously given the title Charlotte will have (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte to have ‘big moment’ at Charles’ coronation

It comes after it was reported Charlotte will enjoy a “big public moment” at her grandfather’s coronation.

The coronation of Charles and Camilla will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. It will be a historic event and many members of the royal family will make an appearance throughout the day. The palace recently revealed that Prince George will take on a big role.

King Charles’ coronation is just around the corner and will take place in May (Credit: BBC)

King Charles’ coronation

According to the Mirror, George’s siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will make an appearance on the Palace balcony during the celebrations.

The publication claims that only 15 royals will appear on the balcony, and these will be “working royals” only. This comes after reports the King is planning on slimming down the monarchy. Plans seen reportedly show Charlotte and Louis joining George, as well as their parents, on the balcony.

However, the report claims that Prince Andrew won’t be standing on the balcony. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – if they choose to attend – won’t either.

Read more: Royal fans spot Princess Charlotte’s ‘proud sister’ moment with Louis

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.