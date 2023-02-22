The latest King Charles news has seen a couple left speechless after finding a hand-written letter from the monarch when clearing out their attic.

The letter was written by Charles when he was six years old and was addressed to an ailing Queen Mother, as he wished her to get better.

King Charles wrote a sweet letter to the Queen Mother telling her to ‘be better soon’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Adorable letter from young King Charles to his ‘ill granny’ revealed

A sweet letter written by a young Charles to his ‘ill granny’ has been found in a loft.

The note was written on Buckingham Palace notepaper and is dated March 15, 1955, which means that Charles was only six years old.

The letter, addressed to Charles’ sick grandma, read: “Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon.”

On the back of the paper, Charles also added: “Lots of love from Charles.”

He then signed the letter off with colourful scribbles and kisses.

The letter was found during a Christmas break clear-out by a couple who live near Stratford-Upon-Avon.

A couple who live near Stratford-Upon-Avon discovered a collection of royal letters in their attic (Credit: BBC)

Royal memorabilia discovered

The couple stumbled across the letter in a folder along with other royal letters. It had been lying in a cardboard box for more than 40 years.

Talking about his discovery, the unnamed seller said: “We finally had the time to look through a big box file that my mother had given to us.

“It originally belonged to my late grandad Roland Stockdale.

“It contained lots of royal memorabilia, including a letter from Prince Charles to his grandmother.”

Charles’ letter had originally belonged to their late grandfather, Roland Stockdale.

Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon.

Roland is understood to have worked with many royals and been “involved in helping to protect the Queen Mother”.

The touching letter is set to sell for £3,000 when it goes under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on March 7.

Read more: King Charles ‘dealt huge blow’ ahead of Coronation as it’s hit with ‘massive disappointment’?

So what are your thoughts? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.