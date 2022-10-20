King Charles has shared news of his “immense sorrow” after sending out thank you cards to royal fans following the Queen‘s death.

The photo on the King’s thank you card has also been revealed – and it’s seriously sweet.

King Charles news: Monarch sends out thank you cards

The King is slowly making his way through replying to thousands of condolences cards he received following the Queen’s death last month.

Now, one royal fan has revealed what the thank you card looks like.

Taking to Twitter, the royal fan gave their followers a closer look at the thank you card, which features the King’s new royal cypher on the front page.

Meanwhile, inside the card, a picture of Charles as a young boy with his mother, then Princess Elizabeth, can be seen.

In the photograph, Charles and the Queen can be seen looking out of a window at Balmoral.

The photo was taken on September 28, 1952, when Charles was just four years old.

The King has sent out thank you cards to royal fans (Credit: BBC)

Inside the card

But that’s not all that the royal fan showed on Twitter.

They also gave their followers a look at the message inside the card too.

Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting.

“It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother,” the message reads.

“Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

The short message is then signed – Charles R.

“Oh wow! I love this photo of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth! So adorable!” one royal fan tweeted upon seeing the card.

“This made me so emotional,” another fan said.

“It’s beautiful! I can’t wait to receive my letter,” a third gushed.

“Such a beautiful picture,” another wrote.

Liz Truss resigned as PM today (Credit: BBC)

Monarch set to appoint the second PM of his reign

It’s been a busy month or so for the new King.

As well as overseeing the state funeral of his mother, the new King has had to get grips with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Truss, of course, was appointed by the Queen just days before her death last month.

However, 44 days later, the 47-year-old resigned as Prime Minister. This makes her the shortest reigning PM of all time.

In a speech outside Downing Street today, Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

She then continued, saying: “I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change – and we delivered on energy bills and cutting national insurance.”

“I recognise given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party.”

She then continued, saying: “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party.”

A new PM will be chosen within a week. This means that in less than two months as monarch, Charles will have overseen two Prime Ministers.

