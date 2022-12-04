King Charles and Camilla will meet victim of ‘racist’ comments at Buckingham Palace, according to reports

In the latest King Charles news, the monarch and his wife Camilla will reportedly meet Ngozi Fulani at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this week Prince William‘s godmother Lady Susan Hussey, 83, resigned from the royal household following reports concerning comments she is alleged to have made.

She reportedly quizzed London-born Ms Fulani about ‘where she is really from’.

In a statement, William’s spokesperson condemned the reported remarks, saying: “I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society.

“The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Now MailOnline reports Sistah Space charity chief executive Ms Fulani, 61, has been invited to meet with Charles and Camilla.

‘We were not welcome’

Ms Fulani has detailed the conversation she allegedly endured with Lady Hussey at a reception hosted by Camilla on Tuesday (November 29).

The event was held as part of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Ms Fulani told The Mirror she was so shocked by allegedly being asked about her heritage that she was unable to report it to the Queen Consort.

It was prolonged racism. It was like an interrogation.

“It was prolonged racism. It was like an interrogation. This wasn’t just a few seconds, it was concerted over several minutes,” she said.

Ms Fulani continued with her account, referring to fellow attendees: “It felt, as three black women, that we were trespassers, that we were not welcome or accepted as British.”

She added she felt very “unwelcome”.

King Charles news

The tabloid website insists “plans are under way” for Charles and Camilla to meet Ms Fulani.

The publication claims this is “so that they can address what happened at the event and the issues involved.”

“Palace sources said the King and Camilla will meet the Sistah Space chief executive at the palace,” the report also claims.

Ngozi Fulani denies ‘reaching out’ claims

It was also reported last Thursday (December 1) that former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Lady Hussey has offered to meet Ms Fulani.

The Mail claimed Palace officials had ‘reached out’ via a number of channels including Safe Lives, the domestic abuse charity who invited Ms Fulani to attend the event.

The newspaper indicated Lady Hussey wished to apologise and engage with Ms Fulani “when she felt ready”.

However, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain that same day, Ms Fulani denied the claims.

“No. No, I don’t know where this has come from, but I’m telling you categorically, we have not heard from the Palace,” she said.

I think a discussion should be held and we’re very happy to have that discussion.

However, Ms Fulani seemed to welcome the idea of talking matters through.

“See, what we’re about is positive results,” she explained.

“So absolutely. I think a discussion should be held and we’re very happy to have that discussion.”

