‘Honoured’ King Charles issues personal statement as he takes on title once held by Prince Philip and Harry

King Charles III has said he’s ‘honoured’ to take on a new role within the Royal Family.

It’s a position that Prince Philip and Harry once held and one the Princess Royal has missed out on getting.

Buckingham Palace released a statement today (October 28) in which the King himself spoke of his new title.

Prince Philip held the position for an incredible 64 years. Prince Harry had once taken up the same mantle. Harry, however, lost this title when he removed himself from his royal duties. His wife Meghan Markle also resigned from her obligations.

King Charles follows in the footsteps of Prince Philip and Harry as part of his new role (Credit: Splash News)

The announcement has arrived on the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of Royal Marines. Interestingly, this infantry was created on October 28, 1664, during the reign of another Charles – Charles II.

King Charles III new title

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace released a statement from King Charles. In his declaration, Charles said he was ‘honoured’ to be the new Captain General of the Royal Marines.

This position as ceremonial head has historically often gone to the reigning monarch at the time. The first Captain General of the Royal Marines was King George V. During his reign, the man in this position was known as Colonel in Chief.

In his statement, the King spoke of the pride and jubilation he feels after gaining the role.

Buckingham Palace has announced today that King Charles has become Captain General of the Royal Marines. The role was held by Prince Philip for 64 years and subsequently by Prince Harry who lost it when he stepped back as a working royal. pic.twitter.com/EcWITTwj9h — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) October 28, 2022

He said: “It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General. I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.”

Charles went on to praise the Marines for the extensive work they do. He also expressed his excitement at what he could encounter during his tenure as Captain General.

“The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea,” he explained. “I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments.

“I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future. In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday,

“Per Mare, Per Terram.”

Interesting things to note about the role of Captain General

King Charles III wasn’t necessarily the favourite to assume the ceremonial title.

Princess Anne, also known as the Princess Royal, was expected by many to fill the position.

With many military affiliations and patronages, experts believed Anne to be the ideal candidate. She’s also known to be a talented horse rider, and therefore, a woman with precision, poise and determination.

Many thought that Princess Anne would get the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines (Credit: Cover Images)

Of course, Captain General of the Royal Marines has gone to the King himself. It’s understood that he was self-appointed.

Moreover, it’s important to note that the role is different to that of the Commandant General Royal Marines. The two positions often get mistaken for one another.

Lieutenant General Robert Magowan is Commandant General Royal Marines. He’s held the post since 30 April 2021.

It’s his job to advise the First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff. In this sense, he takes on a much more active role in the infantry than that of the Captain General.

