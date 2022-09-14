King Charles III staff at Clarence House have reportedly been “left shaking” after being hit with redundancies following his accession.

The King and Queen Consort will be moving from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace following the Queen‘s death.

King Charles’ staff ‘hit with redundancies’

Following the Queen’s death last week, Charles and Camilla will be moving home.

The royal couple have had Clarence House as their official residence since 2003.

However, now that the Queen has sadly died, they will be moving to Buckingham Palace.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Clarence House staff have been given notice of the threat of redundancies.

Whilst a thanksgiving service was held in Edinburgh for the Queen, staff at the royal residence reportedly received a letter informing them of redundancies.

The letter, penned by the King’s top aide, informed staff that Clarence House will be “closed down”.

King Charles’ staff left ‘shaken’

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) has condemned the decision.

They described announcing redundancies during a period of mourning as “nothing short of heartless”.

According to the Guardian, it seems as though the staff at the royal residence feel the same.

Staff are reportedly “shaken” and “livid” that their jobs are being taken away following Charles’ accession.

A spokesperson for Clarence House said: “Following last week’s Accession, the operations of the Household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun.

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff.”

Redundancy decision slammed

Upon hearing the news, the PCS released a statement slamming the decision.

“The decision of Clarence House to announce redundancies during a period of mourning is nothing short of heartless,” PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said.

“The self-same staff have been working tirelessly over this period in supporting the activities of the new King and ensuring continuity across the estates of the Prince of Wales,” he continued.

“While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the royal family change, the scale, and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme.”

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla moved into Clarence House in 2003.

From 2003 until his marriage to Kate Middleton in 2011 it was Prince William‘s official London residence.

Between 2003 and 2012 it was Prince Harry‘s too.

Prior to that, it was the Queen Mother‘s home until her death in March 2002.

