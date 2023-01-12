King Charles III was all smiles as he stepped out for his first public appearance since the publication of Harry’s book.

The King’s smiles and lack of reaction to his son’s new book has gone down a treat with royal fans, who took to Twitter to praise him today (Thursday, January 12).

King Charles has arrived in Aberdeenshire for his first public engagement since #PrinceHarry released his book, ‘Spare’. pic.twitter.com/1VK7Ha4xL5 — Radio Tay News (@RadioTayNews) January 12, 2023

King Charles III makes first public appearance since Spare

Today saw His Majesty the King make his first public appearance since the release of Spare.

The King was in Aberdeenshire this morning.

He was there to visit Aboyne and Mid-Deeside Community Shed and have a tour of its facilities.

King Charles was all smiles today (Credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan/AP/Shutterstock)

He was also there to meet local hardship support groups.

The King, wearing a tweed jacket and kilt, appeared to be in good spirits as he met royal fans at the site.

Charles was even laughing and joking with them – a surprise considering his son’s damning book only came out the other day.

Harry’s book came out on Tuesday (Credit: YouTube)

Royal fans praise King Charles III

Plenty of royal fans took to Twitter after seeing the jovial King attend his first public appearance since Harry’s book came out.

Many were full of praise for His Majesty for carrying on and remaining in high spirits, despite what Harry had done.

“King Charles carrying on. I love him,” one royal fan tweeted.

King Charles carrying on. I love him.

“Well done, carry on regardless,” another said.

“Good for you, takes some guts to go out anywhere after what your own son has come out with,” a third said.

“More grace under pressure,” another wrote.

Will Charles invite Harry to the coronation? (Credit: BBC)

Charles writes Harry out of Coronation plans?

The King’s appearance comes just days after it was reported that he had written Prince Harry out of his coronation plans.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex has been omitted from coronation plans by his dad.

“Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends,” the paper’s royal editor said.

Another source said: “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service.”

However, another source claims Harry will end up attending.

“It is an important moment for Harry’s father and he would want to show his respect,” they claimed.

