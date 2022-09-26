King Charles III altered the Queen‘s funeral plans at the last minute to avoid an “embarrassing moment”, it’s been claimed.

Charles reportedly changed the long-standing plans just days before the funeral, it has been alleged.

King Charles III changes funeral plans

The new King reportedly made some last-minute alterations to the Queen’s funeral plans so as to avoid embarrassment.

The long-standing plans initally indicated that a procession of horses would directly follow the Queen’s coffin as it journeyed from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

King Charles and his siblings were then meant to follow the horses on foot.

However, these plans were swiftly changed so that the horses would follow Charles, Anne, Edward and Andrew instead.

A source spoke to the Express about why Charles changed the plans.

“In the days before the funeral, Charles felt he wouldn’t be seen properly and that either he ought to be on horseback or, if he was walking, then the horses should move further back,” they said.

‘Not appropriate’

The source then continued, highlighting another issue the new King wanted to avoid.

“There was also the issue of ‘would the new King end up having to sidestep horse muck?’ which would obviously not be appropriate,” they said.

It seems as though Charles’ plans were well thought out too.

Those watching the procession on television will have seen that the bands and military personnel following were forced to step over horse muck.

Charles also made the changes so that he could be “seen properly” during the funeral.

With the new King and other royals, it was harder for the public to see them.

Therefore, moving them so that the horses were behind them made it easier for them to be seen.

It’s unknown if Charles made changes to the seating arrangements too.

Prince Harry was seen to be sitting behind his father at the funeral.

Some royal experts claim that Harry was given a “spot of honour” by his father during the funeral, suggesting their supposed rift is healing.

Charles to ban Archie and Lilibet from taking royal titles?

However, if recent reports are to be believed, the rift between Charles and his youngest son could become deeper.

It was alleged last week that Charles is reluctant from issuing Archie and Lilibet new royal titles.

This is despite the fact that Archie and Lilibet automatically became a prince and princess following Charles’ accession to the throne.

“It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show,” a royal expert claimed to Vanity Fair.

“They [Harry and Meghan] have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH,” the expert then said.

The expert then said that Charles understands he could see his reputation with the public suffer if he’s seen turning his back on his son.

