King Charles III’s Christmas plans announced by palace as he keeps Queen’s tradition

King Charles III has had his plans for Christmas revealed by the palace.

The royal family will be celebrating their first Christmas together since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The beloved monarch passed away on September 8 of this year and left a hole in the heart of many Brits.

As a result, Christmas this year is likely to be an emotional affair as they gather without Her Majesty.

King Charles III will be following tradition and spending Christmas in Sandringham (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles III’s Christmas plans unveiled

It’s been revealed that Charles doesn’t intend to alter plans, and will instead follow his late mother’s Xmas traditions.

Charles will travel to Sandringham, where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted her family every Christmas.

The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired. The royals are known to enjoy a Christmas Day walkabout before they attend a church service.

King Charles took over the management of the Queen’s Norfolk home in Sandringham back in 2017.

As a result, it makes sense for him to host Christmas for the family at the beloved estate.

Meanwhile, Charlies will keep another annual royal tradition going this year too.

It has been widely expected that following the Queen’s death, the new King, Charles, will continue the tradition of recording a Christmas speech to be broadcast on Christmas day.

The beloved British tradition lasted a whopping 69 years, lasting up until the end of her life.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Charles may record the speech a few days before and could make it more informal.

King Charles III will be giving the Christmas speech this year (Credit: Splashnews)

What about the Christmas message?

Jennie spoke to OK! magazine about what changes Charles may be making to Christmas for the royals this year.

“It [Christmas] will be full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty,” she said.

“It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different,” she continued.

Jennie then continued, saying it is likely that Kind Charles will record his first ever Christmas speech a few days before.

“I’m sure he’ll record it a few days before and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss. Most families by then will be recovering from their large meal and the day’s festive celebrations. I suspect it will be less formal. It’ll be a bit less buttoned up,” she said.

Read more: King Charles makes major change to Anne and Edward’s royal roles in ‘snub’ to Andrew and Harry

What do you think of King Charles III’s Christmas plans? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.