King Charles III could make a change to the annual Christmas speech as the royals prepare for a “sad Christmas” without the Queen, an expert has claimed.

Prior to her death in September, the Queen had recorded a Christmas message every year for 69 years.

This year will be the first time ever that she hasn’t recorded one.

The Queen made a speech at Christmas every year (Credit: BBC)

King Charles to make changes to Christmas?

In 1952, the Queen recorded her first Christmas speech for the nation.

This quickly became a tradition that lasted 69 years – until the end of her reign.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

It has been widely expected that following the Queen’s death, the new King, Charles, will continue the tradition of recording a Christmas speech to be broadcast on Christmas day.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Charles may record the speech a few days before and could make it more informal.

King Charles may make his Christmas speech more “informal” this year (Credit: BBC)

King Charles to make Christmas Speech more informal?

Jennie spoke to OK! magazine about what changes Charles may be making to Christmas for the royals this year.

“It [Christmas] will be full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty,” she said.

“It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different,” she continued.

Jennie then continued, saying that Charles could record a Christmas speech a few days before.

“I’m sure he’ll record it a few days before and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss. Most families by then will be recovering from their large meal and the day’s festive celebrations. I suspect it will be less formal. It’ll be a bit less buttoned up,” she said.

Charles made some changes on Remembrance Day too (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles’ other changes

It won’t be the first time Charles has done things differently to his late mother since his accession to the throne.

The King, 74, made changes to the Remembrance Sunday service last weekend too.

However, the change was far more subtle.

The wreath that Charles lay at the Cenotaph during the service was different from the one the Queen would lay during her reign.

The Queen’s wreath was a stunning design, featuring 90 poppies.

However, Charles’ was visibly different. His wreath had fewer poppies on it but was of a larger design.

Read more: King Charles makes major change to Anne and Edward’s royal roles in ‘snub’ to Andrew and Harry

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.