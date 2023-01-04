King Charles ‘amused by waiter’s remark after bumping into him during his pub outing with Camilla’

King Charles III was reportedly left amused when a waiter bumped into him during a pub visit.

The King and Queen Consort visited a pub in Mayfair in London before Christmas, reports claim.

Charles, 74, was apparently left chuckling when the waiter bumped into him with a tray of food and appeared lost for words.

King Charles reportedly giggled at a waiter’s response to bumping into him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles III ‘amused’ by waiter incident

According to the MailOnline, the member of staff sparked laughter when he blurted out “sorry, King” instead of Your Majesty.

A friend of the King reportedly told the publication: “The King and Queen attended a party at the pub and the man had to carry up a big tray of appetisers from the kitchen.

He turned round and saw it was the King. Shocked, he said: ‘Sorry, King.’

“He opened the door to the room using his back, so he could keep both hands on the heavy tray. Then he bumped into someone.

“He turned round and saw it was the King. Shocked, he said: ‘Sorry, King.'”

Charles and Camilla apparently visited a pub before Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The source added that the waiter was later told by his boss that the King “found it really funny and it was the first time he’d been called ‘King'”.

They also said that the staff member was told that in future, “he should call him, ‘Your Majesty'”.

The reported incident is said to have taken place days before King Charles stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church walkabout.

Charles joined the rest of his family for a church service on Christmas Day, followed by a walkabout to greet members of the public.

Charles’ coronation

Now Christmas is out of the way though, Charles will be preparing for his coronation.

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6 this year and will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Read more: King Charles news: Blow for monarch over fears coronation could be invalid after affair admission?

During the coronation, Camilla will also be crowned Queen Consort.

Charles became King when his mother, the Queen, died in September last year.

Will you be watching the King’s coronation in May? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.