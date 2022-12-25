It’s been predicted that King Charles could face some health complications heading into the New Year.

King Charles began his reign earlier this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As he took to the throne, some were quick to share their concerns about the royal’s age as well as his health.

Pictures that emerged of Charles’ hands went viral and sparked a wave of fears regarding his wellbeing.

Now a psychic has come forward who claims to have predicted the Notre-Dame fire as well as Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview.

And London-based Nicolas Aujula has made some troubling predictions for the royal family in 2023.

King Charles latest: Health concerns to rock the monarchy?

Nicholas claims that the family could be struck by monetary issues, and suggests that King Charles’ health could begin to decline.

“I think the royal family’s income and popularity will go down,” he claimed to The Mirror.

“So they may sell their properties, or they may turn something into a hotel, or they will have to diversify.”

He also outlined a concerning prediction about Charles’ health – perhaps based on the pictures of his swollen hands.

He claimed: “I also think that King Charles will be having health issues. Maybe it has to do with his heart or with circulation.”

What is wrong with King Charles’ hands?

Earlier this year, images of Charles sparked concern on social media.

As could be seen in a number of pictures, the new King’s hands and fingers seemed to be quite swollen.

This aspect of the new King was particularly evident during his meeting with former PM Liz Truss back in September.

At the time, numerous royal fans took to Twitter to air their fears.

“Why are Charles’ fingers so swollen is he ill?” questioned one.

While another wrote: “In seriousness, I hope Charles’s health is OK because those hands don’t look very comfy”.

Sadly, the royal family is notoriously secretive when it comes to the health of those within the monarchy.

However, at the time, speculation suggested several likely explanations.

One reason that was thought to be a possible reason for swollen fingers was arthritis. Arthritis can cause the joint linings to swell, leading to stiffness, pain and loss of function.

Another possible reason theorised in regard to Charles’ swollen hands and fingers was oedema, which is when fluid builds up in one place.

Staying in the same position for too long or eating salty foods can lead to this issue.

A controversial end to 2022

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough few first months on the throne for King Charles.

Despite all the current controversy and uproar regarding Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, it’s been claimed that Charles still wants to make peace.

According to a royal expert, Charles made sure to reach out to the pair and invite them to the family Christmas.

However, sadly the pair decided to stay in the US.

