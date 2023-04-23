King Charles’ ‘touching gesture to Barry Humphries before his death’

King Charles reportedly made a sweet gesture, contacting Barry Humphries to wish him well before he sadly died.

The Dame Edna star died aged 89 at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on April 22. He suffered complications from an operation he’d had on his hip.

But while he was being treated in hospital, the Melbourne-born comedian received a phone call from the King. He also sent him an email, according to film director and friend Bruce Beresford.

Humphries created Dame Edna when he was just 21 (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Humphries is understood to have received a phone call from King Charles while he was being treated.

Speaking to The Australian, Bruce said: “Barry said, ‘Well, I always admired him. We always got on well and I really liked his company and enjoyed being with him.’ Barry was one of those people, he had great capacity for friendship. He was so interested in people.”

Dame Edna and the royal family

Barry Humphries was a long time friend of King Charles – and the admiration was mutual. The then Prince of Wales was left in hysterics in 2013, when Dame Edna flirted her way into the royal box at the 2013 Royal Variety Performance.

When Charles spotted her signature perm and glasses, he laughed hysterically, while Camilla joined in. Blowing a kiss to the King, Dame Edna sat next to Camilla, patting her hand affectionately. When security moved her on, she apologised and quipped: “They’ve found me a better seat!”

King Charles was a long-time admirer of Humphries (Credit: Cover Images)

The late Queen was also photographed greeting Barry warmly at multiple events. She revealed she was a fan when Barry was presented with a CBE in 2007.

Barry said, ‘Well, I always admired him. We always got on well and I really liked his company and enjoyed being with him.’

At the time, Barry said: “She said that she’d been greatly entertained by a lot of my shows. I’ve just celebrated my 50 years on the stage, so it’s a great honour that my sovereign should bestow this on me, and I’m very, very pleased. I like medals, and all that sort of thing.”

Barry Humphries death

The star’s devastated family broke the sad news of his death yesterday (April 22).

In a statement, they said: “​He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.”

The family revealed more shows were planned, which will ‘sadly never be’. It ended: “The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on.”

