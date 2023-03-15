King Charles’ decision over Harry and Meghan could spark ‘testing time’ for couple’s relationship

King Charles’ reported decision concerning Harry and Meghan could spark a “testing time” for the Sussexes’ relationship, an expert claims.

Earlier this month, reports suggested the King’s second son and his wife have been ‘evicted’ from Frogmore Cottage, their UK base.

It has been mooted the change was decided upon after the Duke “crossed a red line” with allegations about Camilla in his memoir Spare.

Furthermore, Prince Andrew has been linked with a move into the Winsdor estate property amid claims he may be shifted out of the Royal Lodge mansion.

However, according to one relationship specialist, any Frogmore move could have consequences for Harry and Meghan beyond where they live.

How King Charles decision ‘may affect Harry and Meghan’

Tina Wilson, the Wingman founder, told ED!: “The Frogmore eviction would definitely be a testing time for their relationship as this will affect them on a personal level.

“Until now the couple could in theory come and go as they please, and they have largely chosen to spend the majority of their time in California.

It could cause conflicts.

“However, now that chapter is firmly coming to a close it could cause conflicts as they try and navigate their way around how to visit the UK in the future.”

‘Causing friction in their household’

Tina went on to suggest provisions for the Sussexes could lead to “friction”.

She added: “With security a big focal point and concern with Prince Harry, it could be causing friction in their household, especially if Meghan chooses to refuse to visit the UK in the future.

“The couple prior to this were more in the driving seat. But with King Charles making such a bold move by asking them to leave their only UK base, it could result in Prince Harry feeling even more out of the loop.”

Will Harry and Meghan be at the Coronation?

As speculation continues to swirl about whether Harry and Meghan will attend his father’s Coronation, former butler Paul Burrell has suggested they remain in the US.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.

He told Closer magazine: “Harry and Meghan should stay in America and live a long and happy life there. There’s not a life for them here now.

“They’ve turned their back on the Royal Family, the country and the people of the country.”

Furthermore, Mr Burrell added: “The King’s wrath is yet to come down on his son. He has criticised the woman he loves in public.”

