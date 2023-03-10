King Charles to have ‘whole family’ at Coronation after clear ‘olive branch’ to Meghan and Harry?

King Charles may end up having his ‘whole family’ at his Coronation following an olive branch to Harry and Meghan, a royal butler has claimed.

This week, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two children Archie, three and Lilibet, one, have royal titles.

After Charles became King in September 2022 following the Queen’s death, Archie and Lili were reportedly automatically given Prince and Princess titles.

The King’s Coronation could see his ‘whole family’ there (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles Coronation

The titles would have been approved by the King, a former royal butler has said.

Grant Harrold has said this is an “olive branch” from Charles to Harry and Meghan, who have reportedly been invited to the Coronation in May.

I believe this is yet another olive branch ahead of the coronation.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has reportedly been strained over the last few years.

However, reports claim that Charles wants to have his youngest son and his wife at his celebration in the spring.

Will Meghan and Prince Harry attend the Coronation? (Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images)

Archie and Lilibet titles

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Mr Harrold said: “As grandchildren of the King, it was always intended that one day Archie and Lilibet would be titled Prince and Princess, but this would still have to be with the King’s approval.

“I believe this is yet another olive branch ahead of the Coronation.

“It may also mean that we could see the whole family at the Coronation.”

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson recently confirmed they have had “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office.

A statement said: “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, have royal titles (Credit: ITV News)

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Following their exit from royal life, Harry and Meghan‘s relationship with his family has been turbulent.

It’s believed relations became worse after the release of their Netflix series in December 2022 and Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, in January.

Despite everything that has gone on, reports say that the King wants his son at the Coronation.

In an interview with ITV in January to promote his book release, Harry addressed the Coronation.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Coronation?

When asked if he’ll come to the celebration, Harry said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.

“But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

