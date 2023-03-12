King Charles has been gifted a new arrival for Windsor ahead of his Coronation this spring.

The King, 74, has welcomed a horse to the The Royal Mews in Windsor as a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

An image was shared to the Royal Family’s social media accounts to confirm the sweet news.

The picture showed the King stood alongside the mare, Noble.

The post read: “Meet Noble: a gift from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to The King.

“The seven year-old mare – who stands at 16.2 hands high – is currently settling into life at The Royal Mews in Windsor.”

It added: “Chosen for her athletic ability and calm demeanour, Noble is a veteran of the RCMP’s Musical Ride and has participated in 90 public performances in 50 locations in Canada.

“There is a long tradition of the RCMP gifting horses to the Monarch.”

According to the Royal Family‘s website, Noble toured with the RCMP’s Musical Ride in 2022.

She was “recognised for her superior physical and athletic ability, as well as her composed personality”, they said.

Noble was selected as the “ideal horse” for the monarch due to her “size and ability”.

Meanwhile, the RCMP has had a relationship with the Royal Family since 1904.

Four members of the RCMP, riding horses they had gifted to the Queen, took part in her funeral procession in September 2022.

Royal fans gushed over Windsor’s latest arrival as one person said: “She’s so beautiful!! What a lovely photo of you both.”

Another commented: “Wow such a beautiful horse.”

Someone else wrote: “She is absolutely gorgeous.”

King’s Coronation

The gift comes ahead of King Charles’ Coronation in May.

The Coronation of the King and Queen Consort will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

Members of the Royal Family will be in attendance for the celebrations.

However, it remains unclear if Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will attend.

The couple live in California and will also mark their son Archie’s fourth birthday on May 6.

However, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan recently confirmed they have had “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office on the Coronation.

They added in a statement: “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

