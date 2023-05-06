King Charles signified ‘concern’ amidst the ‘overwhelming’ coronation service

King Charles signified ‘concern’ and some ‘worry’ during his coronation service today, a body language expert has claimed.

The historic ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey today as Charles was officially crowned as King. His wife, Camilla, was also crowned as Queen.

However, according to the expert, King Charles showed some “apprehension and nervousness” as he made his way into Buckingham Palace before the procession to the Abbey.

King Charles during the procession today (Credit: BBC)

King Charles coronation

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said: “As King Charles made his way into Buckingham Palace, we got the first glimpse of our soon to be crowned King through the car window. His eyebrows were together and pulled down – it’s not specifically sadness, but it does signify concern or slight worry.

“Obviously, the coronation is the biggest day of his life, so he’s showing some apprehension and nervousness. This really denotes the fact that he is a human being just like everyone else. Yes, he is King, but he can also feel nerves and butterflies like the rest of us.

“The key things to note from looking at that first shot of Charles is that his expressions reveal the enormity of the situation and the overwhelming feeling he is experiencing in that moment.”

The King arriving at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony (Credit: BBC)

Charles and Camilla ceremony

Meanwhile, Darren added: “As Charles reached the Abbey, we saw a confidence come over him in terms of his posture. He’s not made any gestures with his hands at all, while that’s difficult in his robes to do so anyway, the key things we haven’t seen are those pacifying gestures, like hands tucked in his jacket or playing with his cufflinks.

“Instead, he is holding a strong and still posture, his facial expressions show that sat during the ceremony, he’s beginning to feel at ease and is sitting naturally – showing that he is ready for this moment, he has waited his whole life for.”

Darren also discussed Camilla. He said: “Camilla looks very proud as she’s sat there alongside Charles and is displaying signs of elation, watching on as Charles takes on the role he was always destined for.”

The King and Queen Camilla during the ceremony today (Credit: BBC)

The ceremony began at 11am at Westminster Abbey. Beforehand, Charles and Camilla went on a procession in the Gold State Coach. Members of the royal family attended including Prince Harry, who had flew over from California to attend his father’s big day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance. Their three children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, – joined them. Of course, little Louis stole the show with his balcony appearance. He enthusiastically waved to the crowds below, amusing fans online.

