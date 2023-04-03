Royal family dealt huge blow just weeks before King Charles’ coronation

King Charles will officially be crowned as the 13th British monarch during his coronation ceremony next month.

However, in recent years the royal family have been hit by huge scandals from Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary to Prince Andrew‘s ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

So is it time for UK to hold a referendum to abolish the monarchy?

Here’s what we know.

Royal family hit by huge blow before King Charles’ coronation

OLBG has revealed the odds on the UK holding a referendum to abolish the monarchy just weeks before the coronation.

King Charles is set to be crowned as King alongside his wife Camilla, who will be crown as Queen Consort on May 6.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey and will be attended by members of Royal Family and many other famous faces.

However, it’s still unknown as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making an appearance at King Charles’ special day.

But how likely is it that King Charles will be the last monarch? And what are the chances of the UK holding a referendum on abolishing the monarchy?

According to the report, odds are now at 66/1 that the UK will hold a referendum around the monarchy before 2025. This means that there is only a 1.5% chance that the nation will turn their heads against the monarchy.

A 2022 YouGov poll also revealed that two thirds of Brits believe the monarchy should continue. This suggests that the public support for the royal family is still relatively high.

There is 1.5% chance that the nation will hold a referendum to abolish the monarchy before 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

The British monarchy doesn’t prove to be very popular in Canada and Australia

However, the OLBG odds have also revealed the likelihood of Canada and Australia doing the same.

While politically independent, Canada and Australia still remain part of the British monarchy.

However, according to the report they may not be for long, as both countries have odds at 8/1.

This comes as no surprise as a poll released in March 2023 revealed that the monarchy’s popularity in Canada has fallen to its lowest level in 14 years.

Earlier this year, Australia’s Central Bank has also said that its new $5 bill would feature an indigenous design. This will be used instead of an image of King Charles III.

This could mean that over time the countries may decide to phase out the British monarchy.

