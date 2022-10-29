The coronation of King Charles could spell trouble for Prince George, it has been claimed.

The youngster is said to be at risk of experiencing “problems” around the time of King Charles III‘s coronation.

Charles ascended to the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September. His coronation, however, is yet to take place. Little is known about it so far, although it’s set to happen on Saturday May 6, 2023.

There’s ongoing debate about whether the coronation will elicit a bank holiday for the British public. Given that it’s occurring on a Saturday, it appears unlikely that this will be the case.

But the potential lack of a bank holiday might soon be the least of people’s worries.

Astrologer warns of tumultuous times ahead for the UK

Psychic astrologer Jessica Adams claims there are “problems” heading Prince George‘s way and that things will take a turn for the worst around the time of the coronation.

The Royal Family is walking into a crisis which involves the younger generation, the line of succession.

Talking to The Express, Jessica Adams warned of turbulent times ahead for both the Royal Family and the British public.

She said: “The Royal Family is walking into a crisis not possible in 248 years from March 2023 which involves the younger generation, the line of succession. The United Kingdom will be far from united then.”

Of course, after his father Prince William, George is next in line to the throne.

Jessica’s cryptic warning feels ominous. But what does she mean that the UK will be far from united in less than a year?

Could she be referring to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has recently pushed for a Scottish independence referendum? Or could she be talking more generally about the socio-political landscape of the nation?

There’s already been a lot of political conflict happening. Allegedly, a scuffle even happened in the House of Commons the evening before Liz Truss resigned as PM.

It came after Tory MPs were supposedly threatened with whip removal if they were to vote on a Labour-introduced fracking ban.

Could this mean that we should expect more factions to occur soon across the country?

Prince George to face ‘problems’ around King Charles’ coronation?

The warning thickened as Jessica focused her attention on Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She added: “The United Kingdom horoscope echoes this problem with the younger members of the House of Windsor; the junior line of succession, in a clash between Pluto and Aquarius and Jupiter in Leo, the royal sign, unfolding from March 2023.”

According to Jessica, Prince Louis will be virtually unaffected by these “problems”. She also suggested that the coronation could be postponed or even cancelled.

It’s a warning that’s sure to baffle some. It’s fairly vague in terms of what it’s predicting. Certain questions are raised once one looks into it.

How does Jessica truly know from what specific events will happen within the coming year? What does she actually mean by “problems”? Are these problems of the heart, politics, familial ties?

Some people may dismiss Jessica’s claim, arguing that the vaporous language makes it easier for her predictions to be realised one day. They could argue that by keeping her warning generic, the narrative that happens can be twisted to align with what she once said.

Still, is it fair for people to dismiss her assertions so quickly? How do we know that astrology has no truth to it or that psychic knowledge isn’t real?

Whilst Jessica’s claims may never be realised, we simply won’t find out if they’re accurate until springtime next year.

