King Charles to spark ‘backlash’ over ‘tone-deaf’ pledge of allegiance during coronation

PR expert Jordan James at UnlockdPR, exclusively told Entertainment Daily! that the invite to pledge allegiance to King Charles could be seen as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch” in modern Britain. During the coronation, the public will be invited “to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

King Charles warned he will be ‘open to backlash’

Jordan did share that the new pledge could be seen as a positive move. He said: “The public being invited to pledge allegiance to King Charles as part of his coronation is a striking change to the ancient ceremony. I think it is a good move on behalf of the crown to modernise the coronation and make it feel more participatory. In the past, the nation has had no choice over their allegiance. While we technically still won’t have much of a say over who rules over us, I think this small touch and element of autonomy will be liked by a lot of people who have been dubious about King Charles ascending to the throne.”

It could be seen as a tone-deaf, out-of-touch call in a modern, democratic nation.

However, the call for the pledge has already caused backlash ahead of the coronation on Saturday (May 6). Some Brits have refused to make the pledge, and Jordan warned that the call is open to backlash. He said: “I think this move is good in terms of PR for the new King. But I still think it will be open to backlash. It could be seen as a tone-deaf, out of touch call in a modern, democratic nation. This gesture, while well-intended, could easily be seen as patronising, and even unnecessary in modern Britain.”

Charles ‘should’ve’ made a pledge of allegiance to the public

Jordan added that it may have been a better idea for Charles to pledge allegiance to the people. He said: “It might have been a far better idea for Charles to pledge his allegiance to the people, not the other way around. The nation has had a tumultuous few years. The opinion of our heads of state has waned considerably. While Charles himself has been out of the gossip pages for some time, the nation is still healing after some awful and selfish decisions by recent leaders.”

He added: “So asking for them to put their loyalty into another leader we should supposedly trust through an old-fashioned and some could argue meaningless pledge could set off the new King to a bad start.”

Nevertheless, some Brits have made it clear that they will make their pledge to the King. Jordan confirmed: “I do think people will want to pledge their allegiance to the new King.” He added they will show “their ongoing loyalty, respect and affection for the monarchy despite Queen Elizabeth’s passing”. He said: “But I guess we will have to wait and see how it unfolds”.

