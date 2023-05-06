The day of King Charles‘ coronation has arrived, but which famous guests are attending?

In April, Buckingham Palace announced that more than 850 community and charity representatives from across the United Kingdom had been invited to enjoy the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

But, leading up to the coronation, the biggest question was whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be present for the historic moment.

Last month it was confirmed that while Harry would be attending, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

So, what other celebrities have been invited to King Charles’ big day? And who will be celebrating the event in full-swing?

Katy Perry will be performing at the coronation concert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What celebrity guests have been invited to King Charles’ coronation?

Pop superstar Katy Perry was announced as one of the headlining performers for Charles after several artists reportedly turned down the offer. The 38-year-old singer is best known for her chart-topping hits like Roar, I Kissed A Girl and Part Of Me.

In a statement about the news of her performance, she said: “I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking.”

Mike Tindall appeared on I’m A Celeb last year (Credit: YouTube)

Mike Tindall

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall and his wife Zara will be attending the event. And, while Zara is not technically a “celebrity”, Mike most definitely cemented his own celeb status when he appeared in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle last year.

Bear Grylls has an OBE (Credit: ITV)

Bear Grylls

Survival expert Bear Grylls is no stranger to attending a royal event – with his last one being the Queen’s funeral.

The 48-year-old survival expert has also been granted an OBE for his services to young people. He’s also not shy to speak highly of the late Her Majesty as well as the new King Charles. So it’s not wrong to presume he’s bagged an invite.

Rose will also be attending the do (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rose Ayling-Ellis

Strictly champ and all-round-babe Rose Ayling-Ellis is also attending the momentous occasion. She will be there as a mentor on Sing for the King: The Search for a Coronation Choir.

The BBC show will see singing groups from across Britain get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing at the concert that’s being held the day after the ceremony.

The Ab Fab star is a long-time royal fan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dame Joanna Lumley

National Treasure and Ab Fab legend Dame Joanna Lumley will be at the event this weekend. The 77-year-old is a personal friend of the King and Queen Consort. Joanna will also be joining Sky News correspondents Alastair Bruce, Kay Burley and Anna Botting as a special guest on the broadcast.

The music legend will also be performing at the event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie was also announced as a performer for Charles’ exciting coronation.

The legendary music superstar, who is also on American Idol alongside Katy Perry said in a statement: “To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration.” What’s more, Andrea Bocelli and the iconic pop group Take That are also set to perform.

Ant and Dec are ambassadors for King Charles III’s charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant and Dec

Iconic Geordie duo Ant and Dec will also be making an appearance at the star-studded event.

The TV stars are long-time goodwill ambassadors for King Charles III’s charity – having worked with them for two decades. On the day, they will be joined by young people supported by the Prince’s Trust. The pair have hosted the Prince’s Trust Awards 10 times so far.

David and Victoria are rumoured to be attending the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David and Victoria Beckham

It’s thought that showbiz couple Posh and Becks will be one of many at the oh-so-exclusive King’s coronation.

The pair are known to rub shoulders with royalty. They were even reported to have attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. The footie hunk also made headlines last year when he queued for over 10 hours to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state after her death.

Meanwhile, others on the guest list today include Jay Blades, Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Amanda Holden, Dynamo, Kelly JonesNick Cave, have already arrived at the Abbey.

