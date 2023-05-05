Royal fan left ‘in tears’ over King Charles’ gesture to her as she camps outside for coronation

King Charles left a royal fan in tears with a kind gesture ahead of the coronation.

With less than 24 hours to go until the coronation, the road to Buckingham Palace is beginning to fill up with royal fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the King. Some of these well-wishers were in for a treat today. The King himself came to greet them, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

One particularly lucky fan shared how she was left “in tears” by a personal gesture from King Charles. Many royal superfans have pitched camp outside Buckingham Palace ahead of tomorrow’s coronation. It was a sea of red, white and blue as many had decked themselves out in full regalia. Their dedication paid off today as King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate made a surprise appearance to greet them.

King Charles went on a walkabout (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles greets fans

Kate told fans she was “so grateful everyone came to celebrate”. Meanwhile, William told tourists who had come all the way from Australia: “I’ve had some good times in Sydney,” and promised them he’d go back to visit again one day.

The King himself was also overheard having many humorous interactions with his fans. He asked one group of students if they were meant to be studying and then joked: “So it will be my fault if you don’t pass your exams.” He was also seen laughing when asked by a man if he was “nervous for tomorrow”.

Royal fan ‘left in tears’ by gesture from King

One camper in particular told the Mail about a gesture she received from King Charles that had left her “in tears”. Royal fanatic, Joan, even went to the length of sleeping out on the pavement for two nights in the hope of seeing the new monarch.

Joan was proud of it being her fourth time camping out. She did the same for Prince William’s wedding, Prince Harry‘s wedding as well as the recent Jubilee.

King Charles himself came out to greet fans (Credit: BBC)

This time, the 70 year old was rewarded with a heartwarming interaction with the King himself.

Recalling the encounter, Joan gushed: “Charles stepped out of the car and walked towards us and he said ‘has anybody over-nighted’? And he was shaking a few hands and I said ‘yes, I did’ and he looked and he could see that my hair is really sticking up, and yes I am sleeping on the pavement.”

Very emotional – I burst into tears afterwards.

She was over the moon when the king then “leaned forward purposefully and shook my hand.” The royal fan continued: “It was just so beautiful – I am proud of being here today. Very emotional – I burst into tears afterwards.”

She finished up by saying: “I wish himself and Camilla the very best. I think they’re both good people.”

