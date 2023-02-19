King Charles ‘dealt huge blow’ ahead of Coronation as it’s hit with ‘massive disappointment’?

King Charles has reportedly seen his upcoming Coronation dealt a huge blow, after two legendary singers were said to have declined to perform at the concert.

Both Adele and Ed Sheeran were apparently approached to perform at the extravagant event, taking place on May 7.

A royal insider had told the Mail on Sunday that King Charles himself had personally requested the two could perform.

Ed is reportedly performing a concert in Texas the day before the Coronation (Credit: ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

“There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment,” the source said.

“They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame.”

It is thought that Shape of You singer Ed, 32, has a concert in Texas the night before the Coronation ceremony. It would make it difficult for him to return to the UK in time.

However, a rep for the singer told Metro that neither him or his team had been ‘approached’ about a possible performance.

Adele has reportedly turned down the invitation (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Adele has no publicly announced commitments. However, the singer, 34, may want to have a break after finishing her Las Vegas residency in March.

The lavish coronation ceremony will see world-famous performers on stage in Windsor Castle.

Who is performing?

Lionel Richie is thought to be one artists taking to the stage.

Meanwhile, both Harry Styles and the Spice Girls have also been rumoured.

Among the performers will be the Coronation Choir, a group comprising amateur singers and members of the UK’s community choirs, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs.

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for Adele and Buckingham Palace for comment.

The King’s Coronation takes place in May (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, King Charles will also be juggling the Coronation guest list amongst his own family.

It is still uncertain whether Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle, will be attending.

While it has been reported that Harry is keen to have peace talks with his father, insiders suggest he simply doesn’t have the time.

“Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there,” sources told The Daily Beast. “But he has a Coronation to organise.”

