King Charles’ coronation celebrations facing ‘new threat’ police didn’t face at Queen’s funeral

King Charles‘ coronation celebrations are reportedly facing a threat that police didn’t face at the Queen’s funeral.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be officially crowned at the coronation on Saturday May 6. Furthermore, it’s been claimed that police may have to face protesters at the coronation celebrations.

‘New threat’ at King Charles’ coronation celebrations

Speaking to Sky News, former head of royal protection Dai Davies said: “I’m afraid to say there is a new group which wasn’t there at the Queen’s funeral and they are the protesters. We’ve seen Just Stop Oil and others, some of whom have actually said they are going to disrupt the event.

“There are also groups like Republic who said they will have a peaceful protest in Trafalgar Square – that’s one issue.”

Over the years, royal events have been the location for protestors. Earlier this year, anti-monarchy protesters gathered in London to chant “Not my King,” as King Charles attended the Commonwealth Day ceremony.

Last year, protesters also tried to throw eggs at King Charles and Camilla during a walkabout in York.

Who’s coming to the coronation?

Saturday (May 6)’s coronation is set to be attended by many, including the King’s second son, Prince Harry. However, due to the day being on Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, Meghan Markle will reportedly remain in California.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It’s also been reported that the King has invited Kate, Princess of Wales’ family. Kate’s parents Carole and Michael, as well as her sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton might be in attendance.

Friends of the royals allegedly told Daily Mail‘s diary editor Richard Eden: “They are the family of our future queen, so it’s right that they should be there.”

A few of the royals are also seeing new royal titles. Camilla, the Queen Consort is set to be called Queen Camilla and the King’s grandchildren are now referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Following the Queen’s death last year, Prince William and Kate also became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple were recently seen attending rehearsals at Westminster Abbey with their children. Kate and Will are the proud parents of Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated 12 years of marriage.

