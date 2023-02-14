The upcoming coronation of King Charles will see Queen Consort Camilla pay a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6, and has been months in the planning.

Ahead of the ceremony, the Palace has revealed some tidbits regarding Camilla’s appearance.

It’s been announced that for the first time in recent history, an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Consort instead of a new one being made.

Camilla will wear a re-purposed crown (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles coronation: Camilla to pay tribute to the Queen

This was decided “in the interests of sustainability and efficiency”, according to the Palace.

However, while an old crown will be used, it will be transformed ahead of the coronation for Camilla.

The alterations will pay special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last year.

As a result, the crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Royal fans will know that the stones were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection and were often worn by the late Queen.

It won’t be the first time the stones have been set into the crown before.

They were temporarily placed in the Crown for the 1911 Coronation. The Cullinan V was also inserted when the crown was used at King George VI’s Coronation in 1937.

The announcement was made on the royal family’s official Instagram account.

King Charles will have his coronation on May 6 (Credit: Splashnews)

‘A historic first’

“Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the Coronation in May,” read the caption.

“The Crown will be worn by The Queen Consort. It’s the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made.”

The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection.

It added: “In tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

“The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years. They were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie will reportedly be gracing the stage for the newly crowned King at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Read more: King Charles’ shock response to Duke of Sussex question by royal fan during engagement

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.