King Charles is reportedly hosting an intimate reception at Buckingham Palace this afternoon following his coronation.

The event will likely be a small gathering and lunch for family and senior staff following the balcony appearance, where Prince Louis stole the show.

But that’s not to say there won’t be champagne… Here, brand and culture expert Nick Ede gives ED! an exclusive insight into what’ll be happening behind closed doors following the coronation of King Charles.

Kicking off the coronation celebrations early

Last night (May 5), the celebrations got off to a flying start as senior royals were pictured arriving at private member’s club Oswalds. Zara Tindall and husband Mike, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Princess Eugenie were among those rubbing shoulders over dinner with overseas royals.

Nick explained that heads of state would’ve also been invited to attend the “mix-and-mingle” event ahead of the big day.

He told us: “This reception was where many of the heads of the countries from the Commonwealth, foreign dignitaries and those who have travelled overseas to attend the coronation will meet for the first time. This will be a mix-and-mingle affair where members from around the world can meet prior to the coronation.”

‘No red wine allowed’ at King Charles’ coronation reception

When it comes to this afternoon’s event, it’ll be a private affair – but Nick predicted that it’ll be a very grand soiree as it kicks off at Buckingham Palace. The King and Queen, William and Kate and other senior royals are expected to attend. Prince Harry was reportedly invited, but it’s unclear if he is in attendance.

I can imagine the King will put on a traditional canapés and champagne affair with delicious one-bite foods and champagne especially chosen for the occasion.

Speaking about the refreshments set to be served, Nick said: “The food and drink at the palace are always delicious. I can imagine the King will put on a traditional canapés and champagne affair with delicious one-bite foods and champagne especially chosen for the occasion.”

However, it’s bad news for any Merlot fans. Nick revealed that a strict rule is in place concerning the drink. He told us: “But there’s is one important rule regarding red wine at the event. No red wine is allowed in the Palace due to stains, so it’ll be light drinks and light-coloured food only.”

Strict rules on alcohol

Nick also explained what the mood will be like at the party. He added to ED!: “This will be a formal but fun affair.” However, speaking about the amount of alcohol he expected to be served, he added: “It’ll be a controlled event.”

Following the reception and the coronation ceremony on Saturday, the star-studded coronation concert will also take place and alongside The Coronation Big Lunch events across the weekend.

