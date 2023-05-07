King Charles’ ‘shock remark’ on balcony during coronation ‘revealed’

King Charles reportedly made a shock remark on the palace balcony during his coronation, a lip reader has suggested.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman has been hard at work trying to decipher what the royals were saying yesterday (May 6). He can’t believe something King Charles appeared to say on the balcony. It seems the monarch may not have been entirely enjoying himself.

Following the coronation ceremony at Westminister Abbey, there was a spectacular procession to Buckingham Palace. This was led by the impressive figure of Princess Anne on horseback.

Royal fans were then treated to a royal appearance from the Buckingham Palace balcony. The newly-crowned King and Queen Camilla watched the flypast from the balcony surrounded by senior royals such as Prince William and Princess Kate and their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also made appearance with their children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. In particular, viewers were delighted by the adorable antics of Prince Louis. Meanwhile, Prince George looked very grown up alongside his fellow Pages of Honour.

However, it seems that King Charles may not have been enjoying the occasion quite as much as the rest of us. In fact, a lip reader thinks he spotted the monarch say something while standing on the balcony.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Jeremy Freeman claimed the King said: “I shall be glad when it’s all over.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family have appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palacehttps://t.co/PpPLdMd9Sa pic.twitter.com/S1HyLHESgA — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 6, 2023

What’s more, this was not the only sign of frustration Jeremy picked up on from King Charles throughout the day.

Apparently, the monarch was also spotted moaning about the slowness of his carriage ride earlier on.

“We can never be on time,” Charles allegedly said to Camilla. And then: “There’s always something…”

Kate’s warning to William during coronation?

Jeremey also spotted Kate give husband William a warning as the couple entered the ceremony. The Princess of Wales apparently told Prince William to “just mind the gown” as they were walking in, no doubt making sure he did not trip over his long ceremonial robe. Apparently, Prince William was seen responding: “Got it!”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

The coronation took place at 11am at Westminster Abbey. The King and Queen Camilla then went on a procession back to Buckingham Palace after the service. The palace balcony appearance happened shortly after as the royals waved to the crowds which had gathered.

