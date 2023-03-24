King Charles and Camilla’s overseas visit cancelled amid ‘violent’ protests

King Charles III’s visit to France alongside Camilla has been cancelled following ‘violent’ protests.

The newly-appointed King was supposed to arrive in France on Sunday (March 26) for a trip that would see him visit Paris and Bordeaux as his first state visit as monarch.

However, the trip has since been postponed after mass protests against the French Government entailed last week.

Charles’ visit has been cancelled (Credi: CoverImages)

King Charles’ France visit cancelled

The Élysée Palace announced in a statement today: “In view of yesterday’s announcement of a new national day of action against pension reform on Tuesday, March 28 in France, the visit of King Charles III, originally scheduled for March 26-29 in our country, will be postponed.”

The statement noted how the decision was made by the French and British Governments after a “telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning”.

Charles and Camilla had been scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday, before continuing to Germany on Wednesday.

The German part of the trip is still going ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, in a new statement, Buckingham Palace said the delay was due to the “situation in France”.

They added: “Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”

What is happening in France?

Several street protests have intensified in recent days, with numerous French cities succumbing to violence.

The uproar is down to the Government announcing last week their plans to push through reforms to raise the pension age.

Thousands of peaceful protestors took to the streets of Paris on Thursday (the ninth day of nationwide strikes).

But things took a turn for the worse when French police clashed with masked groups who targeted several places in the city.

The entrance to the town hall in Bordeaux was set alight and in the capital, tear gas was fired with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin saying 903 fires were lit.

The royal couple were supposed to visit France this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles news: Monarch warned over treatment of Harry

It comes after the monarch has been warned over his treatment of Prince Harry, amid Coronation drama.

The Coronation is fast approaching, with the big day set to take place on May 6.

However, it still remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance.

Rumours are abound that Harry and Meghan won’t make the trip across the pond for the big day.

These rumours come amid reports they will be snubbed by the Royal Family.

Will the royal couple attend? (Credit: Netflix)

King Charles’s Coronation: Will Harry and Meghan attend?

What’s more, leaked plans have reportedly revealed just who will be taking part in the King’s procession for the ceremony.

The documents, seen by The Times, are said to have shown that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

They will be joined by their three children. While Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven were expected to attend, there was a question mark over whether four-year-old Prince Louis would be present.

