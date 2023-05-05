Tiktoker goes viral for giving Camilla and Charles a ‘council estate’ makeover

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, were given a “council estate” makeover by a TikToker, and we’re kind of obsessed with it.

The TikTok artist under the username @electricraspberry made the amazing edit of Charles and Camilla, ahead of the King’s coronation on Saturday. Many TikTok fans loved the look, with many commenting that Charles and Camilla suited the makeover!

King Charles and Camilla look worlds away from their usual looks in this makeover… (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles and Camilla’s ‘council estate’ makeover gets 4.8 million views

The Tiktok, which has been viewed over 4.8 million times and has over 200k likes at the time of writing, features an artist turning an image of Charles and Camilla to look like “they were from a council estate”. Artist electricraspberry captioned the video: “If King Charles and Camilla were from a council estate. As always, this is just a light-hearted joke made with a very British sense of humour. Here’s to living through another historic event guys. Happy bank holiday coronation weekend!”

The artist swaps Charles’ well-pressed suit for some trackies, removes his hair and gives him a goatee. His look is complete with some gold teeth and a union jack party hat. For Camilla, her pant suit is swapped with some comfy rainbow pyjamas. She gets a ciggie and some false eyelashes to complete the look.

Many TikTok fans were big fans of Charles’ and Camilla’s new looks. One fan wrote: “Funnily enough, they both look better.” A second viewer joked: “Why does Charles look better like this?!” A third TikTok user added: “Pat Butcher is that you?!”

Prince William and Princess Kate also got the makeover treatment… (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate have also received makeovers

The TikTok user also gave Prince William and Princess Kate the same council estate makeover. She captioned the video: “If William and Kate were council estate parents.” As Kate and William got very different looks in the video, the artist explained: “I didn’t hold back on the stereotypes on this one. But it is just satire. I grew up on a council estate, so this video is pure nostalgia for me!”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t escape the makeover treatment either. The artist also gave the pair a “council-estate” makeover, admitting the video took “three days” to make. One fan commented that the TikTok user should “make prints” of the different designs.

