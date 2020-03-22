Prince William and Kate Middleton mark Mother's Day with handmade card from Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a touching Mother's Day message on Instagram featuring a handmade card from Prince George.

With a nod to the current coronavirus pandemic, the caption was dedicated to "mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart".

The heartfelt message from Prince William and Kate Middleton also featured pictures with Carole Middleton and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The post featured a previously unseen snap of the Duke and Duchess giving George and his sister Princess Charlotte a piggyback.

The post also shared throwback images of William and his brother, Prince Harry, as youngsters with their late mother Diana, and another of Kate as a baby being held by her mother, Carole Middleton.

Also featured was a homemade card from Prince George with a collage made of card, paint and tissue paper showing a yellow vase with three red flowers.

The poignant message from Kensington Palace will hit home for many, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the UK not to visit mothers on Mother's Day to try and limit the spread of the virus.

The Prime Minister added in his advice that the best gift we can give our mothers is to stay away and protect them from potential risk of infection.

Boris Johnson has warned Brits against visiting their mums on Mother's Day (Credit: BBC News)

He advised: "This time the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity.

"And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or Covid-19. We cannot disguise or sugar coat the threat."

Across the UK ministers have urged the 1.5 million people in England considered to be most at risk to begin ‘shielding’ themselves by remaining home.

Letters from NHS England will go out this week to those concerned, strongly advising them not to go out for at least 12 weeks from Monday.

