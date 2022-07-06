Kate’s ‘sisterly relationship’ with Harry ‘long in the past’ amid William ‘rift’

Just as with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s close bond is a thing of the past, a royal expert once claimed.

It’s believed that the Duchess of Cambridge once shared a “sisterly relationship” with the Duke of Sussex.

He even famously described Kate as the “sister he never had”.

However, reports claimed that sadly a lot has happened to sour their bond since then.

An alleged ‘feud’ between William and Harry hasn’t helped, as well as Kate’s apparent own disagreements with Meghan Markle.

Kate and William are reportedly both no longer close with Prince Harry (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate and William

Earlier this year, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine: “Kate was, as Harry said, the sister he never had and clearly that is not the case anymore.

“There was a time when Harry would have been instrumental in any celebrations or any fun that the couple were having, but those days are long in the past.

“This is the problem, as the rift continues, as the war between the boys seems to show no sign of finishing, days like Kate’s 40th birthday milestone immediately become events that can be contrasted with how it used to be.”

Prince Harry once called Kate the ‘sister he never had’ (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022

More recently, Kate has been keeping herself busy attending Wimbledon this week.

She was spotted at the event with Prince William and was later joined by her parents.

As her parents entered the royal box, Kate was seen offering them a sweet gesture.

She was spotted blowing a kiss at them – something which left royal fans gushing.

Meanwhile, Prince William was reportedly caught ‘swearing’ during a match. Viewers shared clips on social media appearing to show William dropping the f-bomb!

