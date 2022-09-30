Royal fans distracted by Kate’s appearance as she makes first solo engagement as Princess of Wales

Kate, Princess of Wales left royal fans distracted with her outfit as she made her first solo engagement since receiving the new title.

Taking to their official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, Kate shared photos with the Royal Navy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow.

Her caption read: “A pleasure to meet some of the @royalnavy Ship’s Company of HMS Glasgow, learning more about their roles and what’s next on the route to getting her in the water.”

In the snaps, Kate can be seen chatting with the sailors and posing with them for a photograph.

Kate wore a navy blue suit as she greeted the sailors (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate, Princess of Wales engagement

While Kate certainly looked very smart, many royal fans couldn’t help but comment about the fact that she was wearing a navy blue suit.

One person tweeted: “The Princess of Wales in a blue suit!”

A second wrote: “Ahoy there, Kate! Princess of Wales is elegant in a navy Alexander McQueen suit and white bodysuit as she makes surprise engagement to welcome Royal Navy sailors to Windsor Castle.”

“The Princess of Wales looks so professional and put together! I love the pant suit,” a third commented.

A fourth added: “Our sweet Catherine Princess of Wales in Royal Navy suit!”

“Princess Catherine, Princess of Wales and suits by @McQueen, JUST WOW,” said another.

A sixth person wrote: “The Princess of Wales always looks so polished & chic in a suit!”

And another commented: “Princess of Wales added a navy blue trouser suit to her collection today.”

The Queen died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle aged 96 (Credit: BBC)

The Queen’s passing

Kate and her husband Prince William were named the Prince and Princess of Wales after the Queen’s passing.

The Queen died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland. Announcing her death, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier on in the day, the palace had previously said that doctors were monitoring the Queen.

A statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s cause of death

A document by National Records of Scotland recently revealed Her Majesty’s cause and time of death.

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death was ruled as old age as she passed away at 3:10pm on September 8.

The Queen’s funeral took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.

A second ceremony then took place at St George’s chapel in Windsor. The Queen is buried next to her husband Prince Philip, her mother The Queen Mother, father King George VI and sister Princess Margaret.

