Kate, Princess of Wales, has made a sweet revelation about her son Prince Louis.

Louis and his siblings – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – all enrolled at Lambrook School in September after they moved to Adelaide Cottage.

And the Princess of Wales has revealed that the young prince makes an adorable request after spending a long day in his lessons.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited therapy gardens (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’ adorable request

Kate and William recently visited Wales for several royal engagements last week.

During one of their visits to a therapy garden at a rehabilitation centre in Wales, Kate enthused about the benefits of gardening and spending time outside.

She also revealed a hilarious confession about her youngest son.

The Princess of Wales shared that Louis had a special request every day after school.

‘I need to get my energy out!’

Prince Louis enrolled in his first year at Lambrook School in Bracknell, Berkshire with his siblings Charlotte and George.

Prince Louis requests to get his ‘energy out’ after school (Credit: Cover Images)

Lambrook is the first school that all of the royal children have been able to attend together.

However, after spending the day in a classroom, Kate revealed that Louis needs to blow off some steam.

She claimed that Louis asks to go outside in the garden every day after school to get his ‘energy out’.

Speaking to those at the garden, she said: “Louis comes home and says, ‘I need to get my energy out!’.”

During another one of Kate and William’s engagements, the pair also visited the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance in Llanelli.

There, they met with first responders and previous patients including someone with a leg amputation.

Later that day, the Prince of Wales then revealed that he had become a royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

It is the first Welsh patronage for William since he was given the title of Prince of Wales.

