Kate, Princess of Wales wows fans with appearance as she faces snowy weather in latest visit

Kate, Princess of Wales stunned fans with her appearance as she joined the Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain today.

The Princess spent time with ‘The Micks’ in the snowy weather during her latest royal outing.

However, all eyes were on Kate‘s outfit as she ditched her heels and gowns and ‘rocked’ a camouflage military uniform.

Kate met with the Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain (Credit: Steve Reigate/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The Princess of Wales met with troops on Salisbury Plain

Princess Kate met with 1st Battalion Irish Guards on the snowy Salisbury Plain this morning.

Kate took over from her husband Prince William as Royal Colonel of the Irish Guards last year.

And this is the first time that the Princess met with the troops since receiving the honorary appointment.

During her visit, Kate was shown their weapons systems and underwent several hands-on training sessions.

This included de-mining training which is currently being done by the Irish Guards to Ukrainian Armed Forces.

She was also shown how to care for injured soldiers and dress their wounds.

She looks good in EVERYTHING, such an inspiration especially on this International Women’s Day!! Could all learn a little something from her!!

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a series of photos from her time with the soldiers in the freezing cold weather.

In the pics, Kate was seen wearing camouflage while assisting the troops in the heavy snow.

The post read: “A snowy morning with the @irishguards on Salisbury Plain!

“The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“Fantastic to be with ‘The Micks’ today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!).”

Princess Kate rocked camouflage during her time in Salisbury Plain (Credit: Steve Reigate/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Kate stunned fans in her camouflage military uniform

Many fans were left in awe of Kate’s appearance as they claimed that the Princess looked ‘amazing’ in the military uniform.

One commented: “Kate rocking the military uniform.”

Another fan said: “Even in camouflage The Princess of Wales looks amazing.”

A third added: “She looks good in EVERYTHING, such an inspiration especially on this International Women’s Day!! Could all learn a little something from her!! #Irishguards.”

“I see camouflage being a major trend for the next season…#trendsetter. HRH rocking it again today,” someone else wrote.

Kate has been very busy recently as she’s been seen out and about on lots of royal engagements over the past month.

Last week, the Princess visited Wales with her husband Prince William for the St David’s Day parade.

During their time at the event, the couple met the Welsh Guards and spoke with their friends in the 5th Royal Australian Regiment about their role training Ukrainian Armed Forces in the UK.

Read more: Kate, Princess of Wales reveals Prince Louis’ adorable request to her after school

What did you think about Kate’s look today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.