Kate, Princess of Wales defended over son Louis’ behaviour which sparked public backlash

Kate, Princess of Wales, has been praised by Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter for her parenting style, following backlash over son Louis’ behaviour at the Jubilee.

Prince Louis stole the show at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 after he was spotted playing up to the cameras and pulling cheeky faces.

However, this left some people online criticising Kate for not ‘disciplining’ her son at the now late Queen‘s special event.

Prince Louis put on a cheeky display at the Queen’s Jubilee in June last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate, Princess of Wales defended over son Louis’ behaviour

All eyes were on Prince Louis at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after he put on a cheeky display.

The young boy was seen getting up to all kinds of mischief.

This included pulling faces, sticking his tongue out and covering his mother’s mouth.

That’s so sad that people would be so negative about it, because actually, if anything, it’s reassuring that she is clearly parenting perfectly.

However, as a result of Louis’ antics, Princess Kate faced harsh criticism from many people on social media, claiming that she was ‘struggling’ to control her son.

One person tweeted: “Where’s supernanny? Kate can’t even discipline Louis.”

Someone else wrote: “Louis is four, but there does need to be discipline. Kate was struggling badly.”

Another commented: “We saw Louis with Kate during the Jubilee, it was clear to see that she could not control him.”

Sarah Carpenter praised the Princess of Wales’ parenting style (Credit: Splash News)

However, in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter shared her thoughts on Kate’s parenting.

Sarah defended the royal, following criticism over her son Louis’ behaviour during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

She also reassured that Kate is ‘parenting perfectly’.

HELLO! magazine reports the nanny said: “That’s so sad that people would be so negative about it, because actually, if anything, it’s reassuring that she is clearly parenting perfectly, and making that little boy feel so comfortable that he can behave like that.”

She added: “Louis and Charlotte and George, on that particular public event, were clearly so comfortable and so happy.

“I thought it was just lovely to see what lovely children they look like they are.”

